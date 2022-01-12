A Lawton man is in jail after investigators said he was high when he tried to elude police and ended up crashing into a police vehicle.
It began shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday when a Lawton police officer clocked a southbound Ford F-150 pickup doing 52 mph in a 40-mph zone near Northwest 67th Street and Cache Road. When the officer tried to pull the truck over, the chase was on, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The truck turned west onto West Gore Boulevard, back north on Northwest 82nd and then east onto Cache Road. The route returned to Northwest 67th Street and then westbound on Gore. The truck turned through the United States Post Office parking lot and returned to West Gore before Sgt. Matthew Whittington performed a tactical maneuver to spin it out in the grass near Northwest 59th Street and West Gore, the affidavit states.
Turning around, the truck went north, jumped the median and struck Whittington’s patrol unit while aiming at the officer, according to the affidavit. With its tire blown out, the pickup came to a stop.
According to the affidavit, Timothy J. Philpott resisted briefly before being taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital to be medically cleared.
Philpott smelled of alcohol and said he had a medical marijuana license and had smoked earlier, according to the affidavit. He took the state’s blood test but declined to take a breathalyzer test. He was arrested and booked into jail for aggravated assault on a police officer.