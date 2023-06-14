Oklahoma’s unpredictable weather hit northern Comanche County with another fierce blow Monday as hail that ranged up to tennis ball-size left shattered windows in hundreds of vehicles and damaged many roofs as well.
“The basic area that we are seeing damage from ranges from Apache to Fletcher and Elgin,” Mike Burk, owner of Gene Burk Auto Glass said Tuesday. “Most of the cars we are getting have front windows out and some have the back windows as well. Right now I’m already scheduled out to June 21st but we hope to get enough done to speed that up some.
“We had a lady bring in three chunks that were the size of tennis balls and those can do a great deal of damage. We are able to do 20 to 25 a day but we may work some overtime to speed things up.”
Vehicles with large impact strikes joined with large webbing were parked outside and inside the busy auto glass shop. Kevin Burk picked at the crushed tempered glass around the frame of an SUV’s exploded back windshield, the cargo area filled with tiny, tinted glass particles.
Shane Burk Auto Glass, which has shops in Lawton and Duncan, has already been able to handle a good number of vehicles and more are in the system.
“I think we are doing 35 or so today,” sai Jess File. “We are seeing a good number of commercial vehicles that have windows out and it looks like Fletcher and Elgin were the hardest hit.
“We received one load of glass this morning with 60 windows and we are expecting another load later today. It has been a little crazy in here. You look in the parking lot and see 35 vehicles with damage and it’s a little overwhelming but we’re turning them out.”
Both shops indicated that vehicle owners with window damage need to phone their offices as soon as possible.
“Shane is working the insurance claims as fast as he can,” File said. “The main thing people need to have when they call is the VIN number from their vehicle. That is the best tool for us to use because in many of these newer vehicles there are several models and this just narrows it down for us.”
Mike Burk was asked if this is the worst he’s seen in his many years in the business.
“Oddly enough the last big storm that did this type of damage was a few years ago and it was focused on Elgin as well. You just never know where these storms are going to be bad enough to produce hail this big.”
While Elgin Public School officials were still evaluating any damage on campus, at least a few staff members were affected.
“A couple of my assistant (football) coaches were down at the fieldhouse working out early and their vehicles had windows broken out,” Elgin head football coach Chalmer Wyatt said. “When I first heard it started it was loud. It sounded like two guys fighting in my house. I hate to see what it did to our roof.”
Scott Rains contributed to this story.