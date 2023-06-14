Storm damaged auto glass

The impact strike of a large piece of hail leaves its damage ready for repair at Gene Burk Auto Glass.

 Scott Rains/staff

Oklahoma’s unpredictable weather hit northern Comanche County with another fierce blow Monday as hail that ranged up to tennis ball-size left shattered windows in hundreds of vehicles and damaged many roofs as well.

“The basic area that we are seeing damage from ranges from Apache to Fletcher and Elgin,” Mike Burk, owner of Gene Burk Auto Glass said Tuesday. “Most of the cars we are getting have front windows out and some have the back windows as well. Right now I’m already scheduled out to June 21st but we hope to get enough done to speed that up some.

Recommended for you