Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society invites for presentation about lighting

The Wichita Wildlife Refuge is a paradise for nature and animal photographers, and now, there is a chance to improve skills in light metering.

The Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society invites the public to join its meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Boulevard Church, directly across from Eisenhower High School, at 5309 W. Gore. At the heart of the meeting is a presentation by Clem Wehner dealing with light metering, according to a press release.

Recommended for you