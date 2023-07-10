Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society invites for presentation about lighting

The Wichita Wildlife Refuge is a paradise for nature and animal photographers, and now, there is a chance to improve skills in light metering.
The Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society invites the public to join its meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Boulevard Church, directly across from Eisenhower High School, at 5309 W. Gore. At the heart of the meeting is a presentation by Clem Wehner dealing with light metering, according to a press release.
Wehner and his wife, Fran, taught photography for 15 years at Great Plains Technology Center. They also were owners of their own photography studio. In his presentation, Wehner will explain the principles of a light meter and what it does, as well as showing how to use a hand-held meter and the one inside the camera. Attendees will learn about the limitations of the camera's internal light meter, why it often gives poor exposure and what to do about it, the release said.
In another meeting on Aug. 10, nature photographer Dave McGowen will present a program on wildlife photography, according to the release.
The Wichita Wildlight Photographic Society is a member of the Lawton Arts for All organization and partially funded by its participation in community events and by its members giving classes and displaying photographic art for the public. More information about the society and the event, as well as links to photo tutorials and the society's Facebook page, can be found on its website WichitaWildlight.org.