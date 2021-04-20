APACHE — Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will hold the 78th annual longhorn sale at Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing, Inc. (Apache Auction Market) in Apache on Thursday.
All sale animals may be viewed at the Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, the organization said in a press release. All longhorns being sold are registered with or subject for registration with the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America (TLBAA), International Texas Longhorn Association (ITLA), and the Cattleman’s Texas Longhorn Registry (CTLR). Contact Dan McDonald (daniel_t_mcdonald@fws.gov) to obtain registration paperwork or to obtain documentation of registered longhorns after purchase.
Heifer calves have been vaccinated against brucellosis with RB-51 vaccine. All bull and heifer calves have been vaccinated against blackleg disease. Health certificates required for interstate shipment of longhorn will be provided by a veterinarian following the auction. Breeding age bulls (~2 yrs old) will have tested negative for Trichinosis. Prospective buyers should be familiar with their state’s requirements for importing cattle from Oklahoma.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and associated modifications to refuge operations, adjustments have also been made to Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge annual longhorn auction. Beginning this year. all longhorn sales are expected to be held each spring (April/May) at the Apache Auction Market.
Stockman Oklahoma Livestock Marketing accepts personal checks, cashier’s check, or cash for payment following the auction.