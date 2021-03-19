Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will conduct a prescribed burn today.
Recent weather conditions have presented an opportunity for wildland fire staff to conduct a much needed burn across the interior of the Pinchot Loop in the Special Use Area. Smoke will likely be visible from a great distance during the burn. It will not, however, have significant impacts on Oklahoma 49 or Oklahoma 115. After completion, residual smoke may persist in the area for a few days.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service uses prescribed burning to restore and revitalize refuge ecosystems, reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfires, and to control invasive plants like Old World Bluestem. These particular units have not been burned since 2011-12.
If necessary, further road closure information will be available on the Refuge website at: www.fws.gov/refuge/wichita_mountains, Facebook, or by contacting Visitor Services staff at wmr_visitorservices@fws.gov.