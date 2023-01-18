Feral hogs

Feral swine cause about $2 billion in damage to U.S. land and crops each year. A new program aims to eradicate the hogs in Southwest Oklahoma.

 Photo courtesy of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission

Portions of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge‘s public use areas will be closed today and Friday as officials conduct aerial feral swine control measures.

The temporary closures will be timed with control activities, and they include Burma Road, Quanah Mountain, Crater Creek, French Lake, Fawn Creek, Quetone Point, Parallel Forest and Mount Scott Picnic Area. Refuge staff intend to have these areas re-opened to the public by noon, after control operations have ceased. Control activities will continue in other areas of the refuge, which will not require any public use closures, officials said.

