The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing an update to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge fishing program. The update, if approved, will allow an expansion to shoreline fishing in Kiowa Lake as part of the service’s allow sponsored aquatic education programs.
The USFWS is inviting the public to review draft documents related to these changes, including the fish plan, environmental assessment, compatibility determination and the minor amendment to the comprehensive conservation plan. These documents were available beginning April 19 and will remain open until the close of the Federal Register public comment period which is at least 60 days, service officials said in a press release.
Currently, Kiowa Lake is in the Special Use Area. The Special Use Area is preserved as a wilderness area and the general public is not allowed there. Kiowa Lake will receive periodic stocking to maintain a quality fishery and will remain closed to recreational fishing and access to preserve the quality and biological integrity of the lake and surrounding habitat, a statement in the proposal read.
Hunting and fishing on U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lands is a tradition that dates back to the early 1900s. National wildlife refuges and fish hatcheries in the Southwest have been part of this tradition. Today, more than 370 national wildlife refuges across the country are open to the public for hunting and fishing.
Draft documents are also available on the refuge website. The public comment period is an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed changes in the draft documents. Questions and comments can be submitted to the regional office by email at HuntFishRuleComments@fws.gov.