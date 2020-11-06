The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is reopened after last week’s storms caused massive damage to trees and closed most camping areas.
Campgrounds are open, but crews are still working to clean up extensive damage caused by an early ice storm and high winds. Crews began cleaning up the mess Friday and worked through the weekend removing trees, limbs and leaves that posed serious harm to would be visitors, said Park Ranger Quinton Smith.
“We had extensive damage throughout the campground,” We essentially shut the campground down Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to try to get in and clean up some of the damage, but we had to push the work back to Friday On Friday we had fire, maintenance, biology, visitor services and volunteers all tag team together and get over 70 sites cleaned and for campers to come in on Saturday.”
Even though campgrounds are open, Smith warned visitors to remain cautious of crews continuing clean up and for ‘widow makers’ — a term he uses to describe large broken limbs that remain in trees and will eventually fall. He said these limbs could seriously injure or kill someone.
“There are still areas throughout the refuge to have tree damage,” said Smith. “Visitors need to be cautious of limbs and what we call ‘widow makers’ that are still falling out of the trees. Those things will be around for quite some time so, visitors should be cautious when moving around the refuge.”
Smith said the picnic areas area still not 100 percent secure but expects cleanup to finish just in time for an upcoming hunt scheduled in two weeks.
“We still have some work to do in those areas,” Smith said. “The crews are out now in the back country clearing roads and getting ready for a hunt that we have coming up in two weeks. The plan is to try to get that cleared up today and tomorrow and be back into the public use side of things to finish cleaning up picnic areas later this week.”