OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Woman, Infants and Children (WIC) program is asking for input from individuals about the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program Operations.
Information shared with WIC will be considered for the State Plan of Program Operation for 2023. In order for comments to be considered, they must be received before July 29.
WIC is a federally funded nutrition education and supplemental food program for low income, pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women, infants, and children up to five-years-old. The program also offers breastfeeding services and support to expectant and new mothers. Eligibility is determined by nutritional risk and incomes that fall below 185 percent of the poverty level. Every month, there are more then 63,000 Oklahomans who participate in the WIC program.
WIC is housed within county health departments throughout the state and operates hand-in-hand with other public health programs to provide referral services to health care and social services.
Comments can be submitted by phone, 1-888-655-2942 or (405) 426-8537; or via email: christinaw@health.ok.gov