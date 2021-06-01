The Oklahoma State Department of Health WIC Program announced a temporary increase to the Cash Value Benefit and the permanent addition of canned fruits and vegetables to the program’s approved food list.
The Cash Value Benefit (CVB) is a cash equivalent benefit provided by the WIC program for the purchase of fruits and vegetables. That amount will increase from $9 per month to $35 per month per participant beginning June 1 and continue through Sept. 30. This temporary benefit increase is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and current participants will see the increase automatically added to their benefits.
Until recently, program participants were able to purchase only fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables with their CVB. Now, participants may purchase canned, fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables. The guidelines for the addition of approved canned foods to the Oklahoma Unified WIC Approved Food List are:
• Canned Fruits: Any variety of canned fruits, including applesauce, juice pack or water pack without added sugars, fats, oils, or salt (i.e., sodium). Fruit must be listed as the first ingredient.
• Canned Vegetables: Any variety of canned vegetables without added sugars, fats, or oils. It may be regular or lower in sodium. The vegetable must be listed as the first ingredient.
Information is available by calling the Oklahoma State Department of Health, (888) 655-2942.