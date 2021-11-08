Meet Brandie Combs
Brandie Combs is the District 5 Regional Administrative Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
A resident of Jackson County, Combs has more than 25 years of public health experience.
Graduating from the OU Hudson College of Public Health Department of Health Promotion Sciences in 2001, Combs has worked with the Oklahoma State Department of Health since she was a college student, beginning in 1994 as an undergrad with a background in psychology.
Combs completed her degree while working as an administrative technician and public health educator with Oklahoma State Department of Health. She served a multi-county area in western and northern Oklahoma helping to assess, plan, implement, and evaluate health promote on programs.
In 2001, Combs became the Western Oklahoma Turning Point Manager. Turning Point, originally funded by the Robert Wood Johnson and Kellogg foundations. She would eventually become the statewide director.
Combs chose to focus on direct health care services in 2012 when she became executive director of the Lawton Community Health Center.
In 2013, Combs returned to the Oklahoma State Department of Health when she accepted her current role as regional administrative director.
She manages and supervises all county health department staff, programs, and local finances for nine county health departments throughout Southwest Oklahoma in Beckham, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman and Washita counties.