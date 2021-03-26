Two men are wanted for a March 2 incident outside a Lawton smoke shop that was preceded by yelling, “Where’s my money?” and concluded with gunfire.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Wednesday for Augustin Lester Suarez-Oliver, 20, of Lawton, for assault with a dangerous weapon, and for Saint Julion Perry, 20, of Lawton, for feloniously pointing a firearm and possession of firearms after former felony conviction, records indicate. Each man faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.
According to the warrant affidavits, the men are accused of March 2 gunplay outside The Smoke Shop, 1311 SW A.
Two customers walking from the shop told police they saw a white, four-door Lincoln MKS stopped outside and heard a voice yell, “Where’s my money?” They recognized Perry was driving the vehicle.
As they walked away with another person, the Lincoln drove slowly past them and, the witnesses said, Perry pointed a gun out the window and said, “I haven’t forgot about you neither,” the affidavit states. The car continued to A Avenue and then several gunshots were fired from the vehicle. They believed the gunshots were fired by Suarez-Oliver at them from the backseat.
An employee at the shop also identified Perry by description and provided video surveillance of the incident. Multiple witnesses also reported hearing the gunshots.
It is believed the shooting happened because of a disagreement the suspects had with the third person who had been walking with them. He fled and hadn’t spoken with police.
Records indicate Perry has a 2018 felony conviction in Comanche County for conspiracy to commit burglary.
Both men’s cash warrant bonds have been set at $50,000.