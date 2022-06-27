The wheels are in motion to get Shannon Sadler into her new house at 714 SW Ranch Oak Blvd.
On Saturday, they were spinning furiously as around 30 bicyclists from Bike and Build joined Sadler and Habitat for Humanity in repairing and renovating the house.
The group that came Lawton on Saturday started their cross-country journey May 18 in Jacksonville, Fla. They are making their way across the United States for an end of ride on Aug. 3 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Along the way, they stop to help local non-profit organizations.
Bike and Build is a group that organizes a variety of on-and-off the bike experiences to give young adults opportunities to become engaged in the affordable housing cause. Lawton is one of the 20 scheduled build days on the group's agenda.
The program encourages young adults to engage in service-oriented cycling trips to raise awareness for the affordable housing cause, said Phoebe Mronzinski, a member. It's a mission merging two passions: raising awareness and bicycling.
"We got to see different infrastructure everywhere we go," she said. "You get a real sense of needs and conditions when you see it for yourself."
A Connecticut native, Mronzinski was joined by Alice Xie from Maryland and Kurt Meidenbauer from upstate New York as they cleaned sponges and shared the shade. The morning's work included repainting of the home's brick facade.
And it was hot.
Each said Oklahoma's heat has been a handful. They were ready for a spate of air conditioning from the Shepler Dorm at Cameron University where they would stay for the night before leaving for Altus on Sunday. There would, however, be a trip to Mount Scott before they hit the road, Mronzinski said. You have to see the sights.
Pushing through in these heated condition, Mronzinski said it shows you what you're really made of.
"It's really rough," she said, "but it's really exciting to see how far you can push yourself."
Mronzinski said it's equally exciting making a difference.
That difference is being felt by Sadler. As she was cleaning up from the day's work, she offered a smile that radiated further from the sunlight of the open door. That so many put in their time and effort to help her is something, she said, she will carry with her always.
"It's a blessing," she said. "It's a joy. I'm making new friends and extended family."
This is the spirit Lawton Habitat for Humanity President Joe Krachinski said the organization strives to live up to. A vision of building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with family needs to provide decent and affordable housing is the non-profit's mission, he said.
In Sadler's house, the interior was gutted to the studs and a new interior is being constructed basically from scratch, Krachinski said. Doorways are being enlarged from smaller entries of the older frame and a half-bath is being converted to three-quarters. He hopes it's ready for her to move in by early October.
All of it comes from the hands of volunteers. They're the most valuable tool in making the mission of helping those in need be able to become homeowners to a place they can really call home.
"The cheaper we can do it, the cheaper we can sell it to someone," he said. "We want everyone who needs it to have a home."