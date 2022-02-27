With the rest of life freezing to a standstill during this past week’s winter storm, so, too, did the wheels of justice chill to a standstill.
When the already overtasked court system has to shut down, situations like this can be almost too much.
The Comanche County Courthouse was closed from Wednesday through Friday last week. Earlier in February when Winter Storm Landon arrived, two more days of closure created a burden.
Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said his office was ready to return Thursday and Friday but weren’t able to due to the closure. The first act will always be about safety.
“It’s a tough decision because the roads really were bad and we don’t want anyone getting hurt or injured trying to make it in,” he said.
For courthouse staff and law enforcement affected by the court closure, Cabelka expects Monday and Tuesday to “be pretty chaotic.”
“Cases will have to be presented to my office by law enforcement, then if we find probable cause that a crime has been committed, the cases will be filed,” he said. “My staff then has to type up the complaint and information which can be pretty time consuming.”
Cabelka said he expects his office to file roughly 25 to 30 cases on Monday alone.
This work is going to put the Court Clerk’s office into full motion to keep up.
Cabelka said there will be a rush to try and get as many defendants as possible arraigned before the special district judge since some of them may have been in jail since Tuesday. This will be the first opportunity to post bond, which has to be done through the Court Clerk’s office.
“Most likely, there have been some defendants arrested for misdemeanors that are eligible for ‘weekend bond,’” he said. “This policy allows defendants arrested on minor misdemeanors to post a bond while in custody but without having to go before a judge.”
There’s a bond schedule assigned for each applicable misdemeanor and defendants are given appearance dates a few weeks later. Cabelka said they must appear on that date or will forfeit the posted bond and an arrest warrant will be issued.
“This is one tool that our courthouse uses to prevent defendants from sitting in jail unnecessarily for extended periods of time like we have this past week,” he said.
There are a lot of cogs that work together to keep justice’s wheels moving. After a standstill, it’s the staff who grease the track and get things going, Cabelka said.
“Fortunately, everyone involved in this entire process is willing to put in the work, so although closures can cause a disruption in the process, the work will all get done as quickly as possible,” he said.