Normally with wheat prices climbing to $10 and $11 a bushel, farmers would be dancing in their fields, however, the past couple of months with windy and hot conditions being the norm, there is little doubt this year’s production is going to be lower than normal and that will lead to higher prices for any products that include flour.
One of the top experts in agronomy in Southwest Oklahoma is Heath Sanders with CHS in Frederick. Sanders, who grew up on the family farm near Sterling, was formerly an Oklahoma State University regional agronomist before his move to CHS.
“It looks like more and more farmers are getting their wheat adjusted out,” he said of those who purchased crop insurance. “There are many fields out there that might look pretty good from the road but you get out in them and it’s really thin.
“I’m expecting there will be some fields that might average 25 bushels an acre but then there will be others that are around 10. I think when harvest begins we will see yields all over the board; it will be a mixed bag for sure.”
The reason is simple, rains were very spotty and that lack of moisture, combined with the hot winds that have racked this area in April, have left the wheat in bad condition.
“There was an Oklahoma Wheat Crop report meeting the other day and it’s not just Southwest Oklahoma we are talking about, northern Oklahoma is suffering from those same conditions,” Sanders said. “That lack of moisture left farmers struggling to make decisions on whether or not to top-dress (with nitrogen fertilizer).
“A large group of farmers held off, not wanting to spend money that might not really get the return they had hoped. It has amazed me that some of this wheat looks pretty good driving by but we have very little moisture and it’s come in small increments.
“Throw in these winds in April and it gets even worse. April has gone down as the most-windy month since the Mesonet network was begun. I’ve been out in these fields and this is the shortest wheat I’ve ever seen. Usually you get out there and it’s above your knees, but not this year.”
While most of Southwest Oklahoma did get a good rain over the weekend, it might not be enough to help.
“At our home place we planted later, and this rain may help some,” Sanders said. “Right now, our heads are pollinating and filling and we may get a bump. But now we hear about these very hot temperatures coming in over the next week or so and that might negate the amount the heads fill. For that earlier wheat, we are probably past the point as to where this rain would make a major impact on the yields.”
And while wheat is the major crop being harvested this time of the year, farmers are also attempting to make decisions on crops they will be planting next month or so.
“The farmers who have irrigated cotton are actually getting ready to plant soon, in fact we had a guy come in and buy seed this week,” Sanders said. “Those with dryland cotton are probably going to hold off for a couple more weeks. You sure don’t want to plant too early and some of these farmers will wait and see if we get any more moisture over the next couple of weeks.”
But now farmers have other factors to consider, the rapid rise in the price of fuel and fertilizer.
“This is going to be the thing that drives what farmers do not just in Oklahoma and Texas, but across the United States,” Sanders said. “If you have higher input costs it just increases the risk of putting in a crop. Normally when wheat prices are $10 or $11 a bushel, everyone would be thrilled, but we’re all expecting that we just won’t have the numbers that we normally get in this region.
“These input costs will have farmers thinking just what they are going to do in the fall as well. They may opt to plant more acres into wheat if those prices stay high because of the short wheat supply. But one thing I think that could affect next year’s wheat crop is the fact that the availability of seed might become tighter in the fall. It’s going to make for some interesting decisions for Oklahoma farmers.”
Sanders can predict one thing with certainty.
“We’re going to see grocery prices rising, especially in bread and anything using flour,” he said. “Yes, people are noticing those price increases at this time but they will really be noticing it later on. When you have cheaper input costs on that production prices will come down but right now there are many variables in this thing. Nobody really knows what direction to go at this point as those prices continue to climb and push input costs higher.”
And, those input costs will affect more crops, including feed for cattle.
“There are many people with cattle in this region and I believe the hay situation will be critical,” Sanders said. “If they spend the money to plant feed and get some rain, that will help the hay situation. But if the weather keeps blasting hot and windy, then that might impact those crops as well.”
One area farm/ranch family opted to bale their wheat but just a day or so after swathing the wheat, the heavy rain came and will obviously affect the final yield on those field.
If there becomes a critical situation in the amount of feed available across the region, then in turn prices for beef and pork will likely climb even higher than the 20 percent increases we’ve seen in recent weeks at retail outlets.
More will be known about the wheat yields when harvest begins in late May and early June, but all factors are pointing toward a much lower yield and that won’t be good news for grocery shoppers.