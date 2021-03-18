After a year of COVID-19 restrictions, Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities are beginning to reopen to visitors. It could still be weeks or months before families are reunited.
Last March, nursing homes, assisted living communities, veteran's centers and other long-term care facilities closed to visitors to protect vulnerable residents. Annual inspections were halted to limit the number of people coming and going. Even the state’s ombudsmen, resident advocates who investigate and resolve complaints against facilities, were shut out for months.
But outbreaks were imminent.
More than 13,000 residents and workers have contracted COVID-19, according to the state’s latest report. At least 1,224 have died.
Following requests from Oklahoma Watch, the state health department began releasing COVID-19 infection and death numbers by facility to the public. But the numbers provided little insight into why outbreaks were hitting some facilities harder than others.
For a year, many facilities have been operating in the dark allowing few outsiders in. Among them were state health department staff.
Surveyors inspected more than 650 facilities statewide to ensure that workers were following new infection protocols — including the use of protective equipment, hand hygiene and quarantine guidelines — and recorded violations.
These reports are public. For families, they can provide rare information about how well their loved ones are being cared for during the pandemic. The state health department posts the reports to its website surveys.health.ok.gov.
The site is searchable only by facility, which limits broad searches. The reports are brief, with little detail when facilities are found in compliance. But details abound if violations are recorded.
The site also provides licensing and certification documents, ownership reports, complaint investigations and communication from federal regulators.
