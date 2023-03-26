Proposal crafted by Halff Associates will take what’s already available in Elmer Thomas Park, then enhance it with expansions or completely new activities. Some of their suggestions:
Active area
One of the major additions is planned for the central area of the park, an area Halff has designated for active participation. That area already contains the popular splash pad and Playground in the Park (which will be expanded to include an inclusive playground for youth with limited mobility). Halff has suggested more amenities that encourage activity: basketball and pickleball courts, and a family aquatics center with features such as a lazy river and leisure pools. Parks and Recreation Commission members suggested the basketball courts be half-courts, more suited to play by younger visitors, with full-court facilities that support team competition placed in the “Urban” area being developed for a skatepark and pump track complex.
Water
The conceptual design plan designates an aquatics area, which includes plans for one of Project Manager James Hazzard’s favorite areas: Lake Helen.
“We definitely want to activate the lake,” he said, adding he doesn’t want Lake Helen to be “just something to look at.”
Designers made several suggestions to enhance the walking, fishing, bird watching/feeding and monument areas already available, such as a kayak area on the lake’s northwest edge and a promenade along its south/southwest shoreline. Hazzard lauded the City of Lawton plans to extend an existing walking trail on the south and west shores around the entire lake. Parks and Recreation Director Christine James said city officials are searching for grants to fund that project.
Lake Helen won’t be the only body of water in the park. Halff suggested creating a new pond on the park’s southern edge, along Northwest Ferris west of Northwest 34rd Street.
“Water is a draw to people,” he said.
Roads
Halff designers aren’t excited by the numerous roads that cross Elmer Thomas Park and recommend that most be closed or lessened, with Northwest 6th Street remaining as the only thoroughfare.
Hazzard said Northwest 3rd Street is a target because it passes through the splash pad and playground area where young children walk. Halff’s solution: end the road as a thoroughfare at that play area, then convert the road in that area to parking. Northwest 3rd Street north of that area would become a road for emergency vehicles, but also would be strong enough to be used for temporary traffic during parades and Holiday in the Park, Hazzard said.
A road on the park’s western boundary, which divides the park from Lawton High and Central Middle schools, would support traffic only to visitor points along that road. At its turn into the Shoemaker Education Center/Central Middle School, it would turn into a maintenance road limited to maintenance and emergency vehicles.
Parking
Halff recommends that many of the large paved parking lots be removed — the large lot that now serves the splash pad and Playground in the Park would become the aquatics center. In their place would be a series of overflow parking lots of a more temporary nature, built with materials that are less visually intrusive. Hazzard said visitors won’t be left without parking: the plan actually increases what is now 600 parking spaces to 800.
Restrooms
Hazzard said Halff’s analysis agrees with what many residents say is a major fault: there aren’t enough restrooms.
“We found some major deficiencies,” he said, adding the plan adds restrooms at key points in the park.
Miracle Field
Hazzard said the Miracle Field would be moved to another park “more suited to that type of activity.” Hazzard said the field is in an isolated corner of Elmer Thomas Park and is rarely used. He said moving the field to another park with ballfields already used by youths (such as Eastside Park on East Gore Boulevard) would put Miracle Field players among other ball-playing youth, encouraging use.
That wouldn’t leave the site unused. Commissioner Terry Brierton, a youth sports coach, said the field would be ideal for T-ball.
Other things people enjoy
Hazzard said more trees will be planted in key areas to provide the shade visitors want. More trails also are planned.
“Trails are a huge draw for this park,” he said of trails already heavily used. Halff likes the fact existing bike trails tie into a trail system that leads through Fort Sill and links to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.
Hazzard said a lawn area would be added to the existing amphitheater, encouraging families to use the site even when there aren’t major events.