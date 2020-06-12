In a preliminary hearing, the prosecutor must show that enough evidence exists to charge the defendant and serves as a sort of mini-trial. The prosecution will call witnesses and introduce evidence, and the defense can cross-examine witnesses. The defense can’t object to using certain evidence, and evidence is allowed to be presented that could not be shown to a jury at trial.
If the judge concludes there is probable cause to believe the crime was committed by the defendant, a trial will be scheduled. However, if the judge does not believe the evidence establishes probable cause that the defendant committed the offense, he will dismiss the charges.