Talihina Veterans Center

Career Navy veteran Jimmie Billings, 84, sits in a reclining chair after waking up from a nap in his room at the Talihina Veterans Center on July 25. Billings is one of the 14 veterans still living at the center after the Oklahoma Veterans Commission voted to close it by Oct.31. He said he won’t leave the center until the last day he is allowed to stay.

 Lionel Ramos/Oklahoma Watch

TALIHINA — The Veterans home sits on a 600-acre lot, nestled atop a hill overlooking the Kiamichi River Valley in southeast Oklahoma. A canopy of native oaks and pines shade the ground’s trimmed laws from the blasting summer sun. Complete with the main hospital, an auditorium, a fishing pond and other amenities, the Talihina Veterans Center is a haven for aging service members who sought respite in a lush and serene place.

Oklahoma Watch

But the state’s decision to close the center with the aim of mitigating monthly half a million dollar losses, and the siphoning of funds from other veterans services provided to help cover it, means the veterans living in Talihina need to leave a place many thought would be the last stop in their life journeys of service and sacrifice.

Talihina Veterans Center

Administrator Sarah Breshears leads a tour of the Talihina Veterans Center on July 25. The center includes a complete hospital with a resident physician, pharmacist, physical therapists and nursing staff. It also includes amenities such as a fitness room, finishing pond, auditorium, snack shop and smoking courtyard.