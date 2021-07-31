The Kiowa-Apache Blackfoot Society will introduce its incoming princess at its 61st annual ceremonial on Aug. 7.
Angeline Koomsa Wetselline, “Ohn Dae Maun Than," will serve as the organization's princess through 2023. She will formally assume her crown at the ceremonial.
She is the 16-year-old great-granddaughter of the late-Angeline Koomsa Wetsellline and the late-Arnold Wetselline. She is the daughter of Brandy Wetselline Balderas and Jose Pedro Balderas Sr. Her grandmother is Marian Wetselline Ramirez and “special grandparents” are Lois Wetselline and William “Willie” Tartsah.
Her Kiowa name is “Respected Young Girl”, bestowed upon her by her special grandfather, Willi Tartsah.
Wetselline comes from a great lineage of Kiowa-Apache familes. She is a maternal direct descendant of two Kiowa Chiefs, Satank (Sitting Bear) leader of the Kiowa Black Leggings Society and the Koitsenko (the Ten Most Bravest Kiowas Warriors) and Satanta (White Bear) leader of the Kiowa Gourd Clan.
A 10th-grader at Anadarko High School, Weteselline has been a member of the band since fifth grade and played drums, baritone and guitar.
She was inducted into the National Junior Honor Society and into the Anadarko High School National Honor Society in the seventh and 10th grades.