DUNCAN — A man who said he was teaching his 14-year-old how to hunt with a BB gun in his neighborhood is in jail for admitting to hitting the boy across the face with a pair of shoes.
Mike Alvarado, 41, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison and 85 percent of the sentence served before eligibility for parole.
Duncan Police Officer Nathan Hicks stated he was called shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday to the area of 2nd Street and Cedar regarding Alvarado, standing in the roadway and threatening drivers when they had to stop, the probable cause affidavit. This was one of several times police were called to the area in the past two weeks due to similar allegations, Hicks stated.
Officers found Alvarado and the 14-year-old standing in the street, the teen had a BB rifle in his hands, the affidavit states. After being told it’s illegal to fire any firearm within the city limits, Hicks stated Alvarado said he was teaching the boy to hunt and people wouldn’t leave him alone. The boy said Alvarado would take the gun, walk into the road and stop traffic.
A neighbor told Hicks Alvarado has been stopping traffic for “48 hours straight, including during the middle of the night,” according to the affidavit. He said he locks his gates and carries his firearm on his hip at all times due to being afraid of what Alvarado might do, Hicks stated.
The officer stated he heard the boy crying and turned to see him holding the left side of his face. He told Hicks Alvarado yelled at him for wearing new shoes, getting them wet, and after picking them up, hit him across the face with both shoes, the affidavit states. He said Alvarado has hit him many times.
Alvarado admitted he’d gotten onto the boy for getting the shoes wet and dirty and, while telling the story, said, “So I …” and made the gesture of using the shoes to slap the boy, according to the affidavit. He was arrested.
Held on $100,000 bond with the condition he have no contact with the witnesses, Alvarado returns to court at 9 a.m. Oct. 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.