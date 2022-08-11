Jail
GeoStock

DUNCAN — A man who said he was teaching his 14-year-old how to hunt with a BB gun in his neighborhood is in jail for admitting to hitting the boy across the face with a pair of shoes.

Mike Alvarado, 41, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of child abuse, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison and 85 percent of the sentence served before eligibility for parole.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

