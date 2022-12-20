DUNCAN — With a not guilty plea Thursday, a man who said he was teaching his 14-year-old son how to hunt with a BB gun in his neighborhood will go to trial for allegations of hitting the boy across the face with a pair of wet shoes.
Mike Alvarado, 41, of Duncan, entered his plea to a felony count of child abuse in Stephens County District Court, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison and 85 percent of the sentence served before eligibility for parole.
Duncan police were called to the area of 2nd Street and Cedar in early August regarding Alvarado. Witnesses complained he was standing in the roadway and threatening drivers who stopped, the probable cause affidavit states. Police were called several times to the area in the prior two weeks due to similar allegations, according to investigators.
Alvarado and the 14 year old were found standing in the street; the teen had a BB rifle in his hands, according to the affidavit. After being told it’s illegal to shoot any sort of firearm within the city limits, Alvarado replied he was teaching the boy to hunt and people wouldn’t leave him alone, police said.
The boy told an officer Alvarado would take the gun, walk into the road and stop traffic.
A neighbor said Alvarado had been stopping traffic for “48 hours straight, including during the middle of the night,” according to the affidavit. He said he locks his gates and carries his firearm on his hip at all times due to being afraid of what Alvarado might do.
The officer stated he heard the boy crying and turned to see him holding the left side of his face. The boy said Alvarado yelled at him for wearing new shoes, getting them wet. He said his father picked them up, hit him across the face with both shoes, the affidavit states.
Alvarado admitted he’d gotten onto the boy for getting the shoes wet and dirty. Investigators said he went on to say, “So I …” and made the gesture of using the shoes to slap the boy, according to the affidavit. He was arrested.
Held on $100,000 bond with the condition he have no contact with the witnesses, Alvarado returns to court at 9 a.m. April 17, 2023, for call of the next jury trial docket, records indicate.