Jail
GeoStock

DUNCAN — With a not guilty plea Thursday, a man who said he was teaching his 14-year-old son how to hunt with a BB gun in his neighborhood will go to trial for allegations of hitting the boy across the face with a pair of wet shoes.

Mike Alvarado, 41, of Duncan, entered his plea to a felony count of child abuse in Stephens County District Court, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison and 85 percent of the sentence served before eligibility for parole.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

