CACHE — Speeding on a rainy roadway was blamed on a late-Friday night wreck in Comanche County.

Davio’n A. Smith, 21, of Cache, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in good condition with lower extremity injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

