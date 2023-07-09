CACHE — Speeding on a rainy roadway was blamed on a late-Friday night wreck in Comanche County.
Davio’n A. Smith, 21, of Cache, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in good condition with lower extremity injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Smith was driving a Chevrolet Trax southbound on Southwest Crater Creek Road shortly before midnight Friday when he went off the wet roadway to the right and struck multiple trees, Trooper Luke Norton reported.
The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.