Westwin Elements
Courtesy Westwin Elements

Provisions that will allow Westwin Elements to build a pilot plant for a cobalt-nickel refinery have been in negotiations since June, with security measures specifically designed to protect the community, community leaders said.

City leaders have been responding to an agreement reached by multiple entities and Westwin Elements that sets new terms in an incentives package agreement that pledges $24 million in local funding and land, plus about $7.5 million in infrastructure upgrades that will make the refinery viable on 480 acres of land located between West Lee Boulevard and Bishop Road, west of Goodyear Boulevard.

