“This is dance music.”
John Jones is the president of the Western Swing Society of the Southwest and has made it his mission to preserve and promote the music and classic cowboy aesthetics of Western Swing.
During the annual hall of fame induction ceremony on Saturday at Lawton’s Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan, he and six others will be inducted to the Hall of Fame.
It’s the seventh year, and 300 to 400 people are expected today and Saturday at the Coliseum to listen and dance to Western Swing. The induction ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. But already on Thursday more than 150 people showed up.
While the majority are from Texas and Oklahoma, the area where the music is most popular due to its birthplace in the Fort Worth area, attendees came from out of state, such as Illinois, New Mexico, Missouri and Alabama.
Joann Davis and Jim Baird came from Bridgeport, Texas.
“I love country music,” Davis said. “We can’t dance very much anymore, but we still wanted to come out here.”
They will stay all three days.
Western Swing is sometimes referred to as “Country Jazz.” It drew much of its inspiration from the Jazz and Swing music in the ‘30s and ‘40s, mixing the tradition with classic Cowboy instruments and Cowboy songs of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. After World War II, when Westerns were becoming the most popular form of Hollywood entertainment in the country, musicians began to adopt the aesthetic, donning bolo ties and cowboy hats.