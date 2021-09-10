Fort Sill Fire and Emergency Services joined with Comanche County firefighters Thursday afternoon to handle a fire on the posts’ West Range.
The fire, which began late in the afternoon, caused the closure and evacuation of the Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA) for the rest of the day.
Fort Sill’s firefighters are working with Lawton, Medicine Park and Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge department in the effort. The coalition served as support assets and were placed in strategic locations to contain the fire to Fort Sill, according to the Fires Center of Excellence information office.
Medicine Park firefighters maintained a position at the Medicine Park Aquarium to protect the grounds in case the fire jumped north from the range.
Fort Sill leadership recommended extreme caution for the area and to avoid all roads leading into and out of LETRA or the West Range until further notice. You are urged not to attempt to drive through a smoky area and continue to monitor road closure signs.
Fire Department assets remained on site monitoring and controlling the fire through the evening.