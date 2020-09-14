A spree of burglaries of businesses along West Lee Boulevard Saturday morning has police in search of clues and culprits.
First, officers were notified of an alarm call around 4 a.m. at Buck’s Pawn Shop, 1413 W. Lee, regarding an attempted burglary.
According to the report, the back door had been “severely damaged” by an unknown person trying to pry the door open. No other damage was seen and entry was denied. Nothing was found stolen.
Shortly before 4:15 p.m., officers were checking other businesses following the attempted break in at Buck’s Pawn. It didn't take long for another to be found.
An officer found one of the windows of Discount Foods, 1311 W. Lee, had been busted out with a large concrete rock, the report states. Officers noticed two security cameras pointed to the front of the door and investigators hope to be able to access the video footage. However, the owners were unable to be contacted, according to Officer Phillip Davis.
It would be close to 6 a.m. when police were called further west to another break in.
Officer Chris Noel responded to a burglary call at Sonic Drive-In, 2612 W. Lee, and made contact with the store manager. It was determined that someone had used a big brick to break into the store sometime between midnight and 5:35 a.m.
According to the report, a safe with money and other miscellaneous items was found missing. Nothing else was noticed to be disturbed except for where the safe had been. Store surveillance video was going to be downloaded and turned over to police.
A short time later, officers found the safe pried open along with a red moving dolly, a crowbar, a 4-foot long metal pole, a lawnmower blade and assorted cash and papers, the report states. Those items were collected as evidence.
If you have information about these or any other crimes, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.