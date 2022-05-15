T&G Construction will begin work Monday on a project to repair West Lee Boulevard between Southwest 97th and Southwest 67th streets.
The work will include mill and overlay, a process that grinds off the top layer of the road surface, then repaves it with asphalt to create a smooth surface. T&G Construction expects the project to last 90 to 120 days, weather permitting. The work will mean periodic lane closures on that area of West Lee Boulevard. The arterial will remain open, but travel in some areas may be limited to single lanes.
When the City Council awarded the contract to T&G Construction mid-April, city officials said that in addition to the mill and overlay, the $1.47 million contract would include repairs on some damaged section pavements, new markings for the road, and resetting signs.