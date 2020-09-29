Updated 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Police have left the scene of a standoff after learning there were no injuries or hostages inside the home.

Officers began leaving the scene around 4 p.m. after determining there were no injuries, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.

After a person inside the home told police he was there of his own free will and not hurt, it was determined receding from the scene was the best move to de-escalate the situation.

As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton police were engaged in a standoff with a man inside a home in the area of Northwest 53rd Street and Oak Avenue.

Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting victim. Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer, said a man opened the door and was seen with a gun before going back inside. It is unclear if anyone else is inside the house with the man.

The area has been blocked off as police attempt to negotiate.

