West Gore sidewalk construction

A crew from MTZ Construction, Oklahoma City, smoothes out fresh concrete poured to create a westbound sidewalk in the 5700 block of West Gore Boulevard on Tuesday morning. The crew is well ahead of schedule in building a new sidewalk to link students in the surrounding area to Eisenhower High School and Middle School, city officials said.

 Scott Rains/staff

The Oklahoma City contractor building new sidewalks in Lawton is once again weeks ahead of schedule — this time, on a sidewalk that will serve students on the city's west side.

And, completed pavement already is being used.

