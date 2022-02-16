Justice Wells, Faxon, graduated from Western Technical College from the Associate of Science — Liberal Arts program.
Wells was one of 205 graduates to receive an associate's degree or technical diploma in the 2021 Fall Term.
February 16, 2022
