There are still good people out there.
Marion Hamilton and her son Zac Howard can attest. They found one Thursday when they met Hayden Judkins.
Howard, a freshman at Eisenhower High School, had plans to take his girlfriend Maddie to Saturday night’s homecoming dance. But these are tough times for the family, according to mom.
“We are on a tight budget because we are homeless,” she said.
For the past week, they have been shopping the local thrift stores in search of a nice outfit to wear, Hamilton said. The only missing piece was a dress shirt.
They were shopping at the Sonrise Super Thrift, 602 S. Sheridan, Hamilton said. The begrudging teenager was in tow.
“Much to Zac’s disgust,” she said. “He hates shopping.”
Hamilton said the search was fruitless and they were getting ready to leave. A simple question from the cashier opened gates for Judkins to appear.
“The cashier asked if we needed help finding anything,” she said. “I replied that we were looking for a nice dress shirt for homecoming.”
Judkins said the family’s plight moved him. He offered help.
“I heard her say they were having a hard time right now and are homeless,” he said. “I wanted to act but I also know people going through something don’t need my pity. I felt like doing something for her and for him.”
Judkins suggested they follow him to Edward’s Men’s Wear, 405 SW C.
Hamilton asked if items were cheap at the store because of their situation. Judkins offered to buy the shirt.
“When we got to the store he told the gentlemen working we needed a shirt,” she said. “Hayden thought about it for a minute, then he told the guy to just make it a whole suit.”
Judkins said Howard would need a suit in the future so it would prove beneficial. While the teen was being fitted for the new duds, Judkins received a call and had to leave for a work meeting. He went ahead and paid the $399 for the suit.
Judkins took a picture with Howard before receiving a hug from Hamilton. Then, off he went.
“I did do that, yes,” he said, when asked by the reporter.
A realtor and college student, Judkins said he works a lot and doesn’t have much free time. He said he didn’t make the gesture as a way of gaining notoriety and only had told one person about it.
But Judkins said he had to justify the act to himself.
“It’s not like I have a lot of money laying around,” he said.
In the end, Judkins said his justification comes from the feeling of doing something nice and helping others.
“Some people would do it another way,” he said. “I just wanted to make somebody feel good.”
Judkins said a Saturday phone call from Hamilton offered him the return reward to him.
“I realized, ‘Wow, this means a lot to me,’” he said. “I’m glad that she reached out to me.”
Judkins offered his best wishes to Howard with homecoming.
“I hope it goes well for him,” he said.
Hamilton said it already has. That’s why she reached out to let this story be known.
“Hayden made my son feel like a million bucks and I am so grateful to him,” she said.