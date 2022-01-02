Bailey Vann has been cherishing a blue baby onesie for five years, and she was finally able to use it on Saturday.
That’s when she and her husband Dalton welcomed the newest member of the family, Killian James Van, at 7:40 a.m. at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. He became the first baby born in Comanche County in 2022.
Bailey bought the blue onesie — with “Hello Daddy on the front — five years ago when the couple began trying to have a baby. Truth is, Dalton didn’t pay much attention when she presented it to him.
“I didn’t even see it,” Dalton said, and it wasn’t until he spied the pregnancy test result that Bailey had slipped into his desk drawer that the light came on.
The Vanns are originally from Texarkana, Texas. He came to Lawton courtesy of the Army for basic and advanced individual training. After 3½ years at Fort Bragg, N.C., he left the Army and the family moved to Lawton, where a job on post and his parents ( Sam and Rebecca Van) awaited.
As is the case with many new year babies, Killian insisted on making an early entrance. Bailey’s due date was Jan. 9. “I was supposed to be induced on the 6th, but my water broke … at 11 o’clock on New Year’s Eve,” said said.
The trip to the hospital went smoothly. The couple dropped off Killian’s big brother — 10-year-old Bentley — at his grandparents’ house and then on to the hospital, which is a couple of miles from their home.
The trip was a bit longer for Bailey’s mother, Lisa Kern of Texarkana.
“She called me and I jumped in the car and drove all night to get here at 7 o’clock and the baby was born at 7:40,” she said.
Because of COVID, Bentley has seen baby brother only by FaceTime — “He said he’s really glad to seem him” — but he’s already had some (one-sided) conversations by talking to Mom’s belly.
Bailey thinks the age difference will be good for both sons.
“We’re pretty happy with the age difference,” Bailey said. “It’ll be really good having him be so much older and being able to understand” what’s going on with the new baby.
Both mother and son are doing well, but Bailey noted that the epidural anesthetic wore off before Killian made his first appearance.
“I’m never not going to talk about that,” she said. “Never again.”