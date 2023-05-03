Weger named new Ward 6 City Council representative

A Lawton pastor will be the new representative for west Lawton’s Ward 6 City Council seat.

Council members spent three hours in executive session Tuesday, interviewing five candidates who applied for the position before voting in open session to designate Bible Baptist Church Pastor Robert Weger as the person who will complete the unexpired term of former Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh. Weger will be sworn into office at the May 9 City Council meeting, Mayor Stan Booker said.

