A fire that began Saturday in northwest Comanche County is 90 percent contained according to a press release from Comanche County Emergency Management. Emergency Management officials said area fire crews are continuing to monitor for hot spots and expect to see occasional flare-ups over the next few days.
The fire began on Allison Road, just north of Meers-Porter Hill Road, and spread over 200 acres, with a significant rekindling occurring Sunday while the fire was being monitored. The fire destroyed three barns, and one home received minor damage, before its outward spread was stopped near a windmill farm outside Apache.
Amy Hawkins, the public information officer for Emergency Management, said the fire was likely to continue to have occasional, smaller flare-ups as high winds persist.
“There will continue to be hot spots for the next several days, and residents can expect to see smoke in the area,” Hawkins said.
No injuries were reported by personnel or by residents in the area. The cause of the original fire is still under investigation.