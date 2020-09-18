Beaver Creek Free Trappers Rendezvous, through Sunday, northeast of Sterling at Northeast Welch Road and Northeast 195th Street. Open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Getting there: Oklahoma 17 through Sterling, north on Northeast 195th Street to Welch Road.
Lawton Public Schools celebration for Teacher of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Champions For Children, and Friends of Education Awards, 6:40 p.m. today at Cameron Stadium, Southwest 38th Street and West Gore Boulevard, before football game.
Friends of the Elgin Public Library Book Sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Fletcher County Fairgrounds, 501 North Drive, Fletcher. Free admission.
VFW Post 1193 BBQ Dinner Fundraiser, noon-3 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Lodge, 926 SW 2nd. $10 for meal; $20 for slab of ribs. 284-6872.
Sidewalk obstacle course for Open Streets, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C. Part of Open Streets Hits the Streets.
Fellowship in the Park, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Cache City Park, South 8th Street. Food, live music, games. Sponsored by New Life Assembly of God Church.
