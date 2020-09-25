Red River Comedy Jam, 8:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Trail of Fear Scream Park, 11101 E. Lee. Tickets $12 at https://lawton-improv-theater-inc.squaresite/
Stop the Traffic N.O.W. Night of Worship, 6-8 p.m. today, Main Stage in downtown Medicine Park. Free. Sponsored by The Red Cord.
Family Fall Fest Craft and Vendor Show, noon-8 p.m. today, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Simmons Center, 800 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Free admission. Outdoor concert by Wildhorse Revenant, 6 p.m. Saturday.
Scavenger Hunt (Open Streets Hits the Streets), 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Harmon Park, Northwest 13th Street and Northwest Bell. Free.
Rock the Vote, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Patterson Community Center, 4 NE Arlington. Free.
Tour de Fort Sill bicycle ride, beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area, 7463 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Fort Sill. 27-, 37- or 48-mile bicycle rides around the lake. $25 per person. Register online at http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil or in person in Bldg. 4700, at the Financial Management Division on the first floor, on Fort Sill. Also may register on site day of race. Check in at LETRA lodge beginning at 6 a.m.; ride begins at 7 a.m. 442-5858.
—Complied by Kim McConnell