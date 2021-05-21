Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon eruption of gunfire in a northwest Lawton neighborhood.
Lawton Police Officer Tyler Zehren reported being called shortly before 12:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Northwest Kingsbury Avenue for multiple shooting guns. He arrived to find about 11 people in the street.
Zehren was told a black SUV had been driving down the street at a high rate of speed and shooting, the report states. A truck was struck twice in the back window and a bullet removed from the door. Another bullet was recovered from the side of a garage door at another home.
A home security video captured the incident and showed the SUV speeding down the roadway, according to the report.
The bullets and video were recovered for evidence.