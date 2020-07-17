Everyone who is within a public building or structure in Lawton now has to wear facial coverings, action the City Council directed Friday to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Stan Booker signed the ordinance into effect Friday afternoon, following a special meeting where six of the seven council members present voted approval.
But, council members also narrowed the focus of the new ordinance to apply only in indoor settings: commercial entity or other building, structure or space open to the public, and public transit. Exemptions also are provided for the mandate, ranging from those who have medical reasons to private lodgings.