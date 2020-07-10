OKLAHOMA CITY — A Weatherford man was sentenced to serve just over seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to abusive sexual contact with a child under 7 years old on Kiowa tribal land in Comanche County.
William Art Guoladdle Sr., 64, was sentenced in the U.S. Western District Court to serve 78 months in federal prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, for abusive sexual contact of a child in Indian Country, according to a statement by Timothy J. Downing, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma.
Guoladdle was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2019 with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact of a child under 7 years of age, occurring on Kiowa Tribe land in Comanche County. He pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact of a child on June 20, before U.S. District Judge David Russell.
At the plea hearing, Guoladdle admitted to touching the victim’s buttocks through her clothing in a sexual way, Downing said.
“At the sentencing hearing today, the Court noted it had considered that the victim’s age and that the victim would have to live with the effects of the defendant’s conduct for the rest of the victim’s life,” he said.
The case is the result of an investigation by Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services and Lawton Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica L. Cárdenas prosecuted the case.
The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.