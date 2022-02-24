• All facilities managed by the City of Lawton will have a delayed opening to the public today of noon, then close at 5 p.m.
• Lawton Municipal Court has rescheduled court dates that were to take place today until March 24. Court dates/times scheduled for Wednesday were rescheduled to March 23. Information is available by contacting Municipal Court at (580) 581-3265.
• LATS plans to start today’s mass transit services at noon, but will re-assess the situation this morning before determining if buses will run. If operated, service will include the para-transit and Fort Sill shuttle as normal, but fixed routes will only operate counterclockwise runs on inclement weather routes (meaning, staying on arterials and collector streets). Information is available at www.ridelats.com.
• The City of Lawton’s solid waste division will begin curbside residential bulk collections today for Area 4, weather permitting. All solid waste operations will continue today, weather permitting, including residential cart collection for Area 3. The landfill also will be open regular hours. Information is available by calling 581-3428.
• Only key and essential personnel are to report to Fort Sill today. All other facility hours will remain the same as they were Wednesday: DFACs will have normal operating hours; all AFFES facilities are closed except for the Sheridan Express at Mow-Way Road, which will close at 4 p.m. All DFMWR facilities are closed, as is the commissary. Appointments at Reynolds Army Community Clinic will be rescheduled. All Fort Sill roads are RED, with hazardous driving conditions.
• Lawton Community Theatre has rescheduled its student performance of “Toy Camp” for 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. March 8 at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, 801 NW Ferris.
• Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris, will remain closed Thursday due to weather. Normal hours are expected to resume Friday.
• Lawton Public Schools will remain on remote learning today.
• Cameron University has closed its Lawton and Duncan campuses today because of road conditions. The closure means that all course formats are cancelled and offices are closed.