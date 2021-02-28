Frigid temperatures and snow have delayed completion of the runway upgrade at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport, but officials say there isn’t much left to do.
The airport’s runway has been closed since December for the long-awaited $2.242 million repair project that has replaced segments of damaged concrete, cleaned and sealed cracks and joints, and installed an underground drainage system along both sides of the runway. The project has forced the airport to rely on its Taxiway A, which runs parallel to the runway, and that shorter landing and take-off area has limited the amount of aviation traffic that can use the airport.
Work by CGG Enterprises had been expected to be complete this month, but weather caused prompted delays. On the plus side, Airport Director Barbara McNally said the remaining work only involves rubber removal (removing tire tread from landing aircraft), then painting new markings on the concrete surface. That work is expected to be done by the end of this week, McNally said.
Completion of the entire project will allow the airport to reopen its runway to all aircraft and that, in turn, is expected to increase aviation traffic and passenger loads. Because the 5,000-foot taxiway is shorter than the runway, military traffic has been diverted away from Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport. In addition, American Eagle (the commercial carrier that flies between Lawton and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport) has been using smaller aircraft. Aircraft that use the airport must rely on visual landings because the airport’s instrument landing system was turned off for the duration of the upgrade.
In addition to losing passengers and the revenue they produce, the airport hasn’t been selling as much aviation fuel to larger aircraft, a sales activity that airport officials said has helped balance revenues lost because fewer people were flying during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The effects on passenger levels has been dramatic. Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport had 22,854 passengers boarding flights in Lawton in 2020, less than half of the 54,433 recorded the year before. January’s passenger levels continued to be down, with 1,042 passengers boarding flights and 1,483 passengers getting off of flights in Lawton. That’s about one-third of the passenger levels in January 2020, when 3,486 passengers got on flights and 4,076 got off. Passenger levels were running near or above 2019 level until the pandemic hit in March, according to airport statistics.
McNally said she expects the situation to begin to improve.
“Their (American Eagle) schedule is supposed to increase in the spring,” she said, of a planned increase in the number of daily flights into and out of Lawton.
Reopening the runway will help, airport officials have said, noting, for example, that military flights related to Fort Sill will return to Lawton as soon as the runway is functional.
While some of the work on the runway was maintenance that needs to be conducted on concrete pavement, the underdrain system is a new feature designed to funnel groundwater away from the pavement. That, in turn, is expected to resolve a problem with cracking.
That cracking prompted the airport to close its runway to most heavy aircraft between February and October 2016, after a preliminary analysis indicated those aircraft were causing the cracking. An in-depth engineering analysis later found the problem was groundwater ponding under the runway, a problem the underdrain system will solve.