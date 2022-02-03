Inclement weather has pushed the trial of a man accused of being connected to a 2019 shooting death of a Fort Sill soldier to the June jury trial docket.
Marcus Keith Perry was slated for trial on charges connected to the April 27, 2019, shooting death of Christopher Alexaner Pugh, 23, of Fort Sill, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds after being caught in the crossfire during a shootout the morning of April 27, 2019, at the K9 Motorcycle Club’s bar. Perry is alleged to be one of the shooters.
Jury selection was slated to begin Wednesday morning for the felony trial for allegations of discharging a firearm into a dwelling or building used for public or business purposes against Perry in Cotton County Associate District Judge Mark C. Flanagan’s special courtroom, records indicate.
Flanagan is filling in in former District Judge Irma Newburn’s courtroom. Newburn resigned from the Comanche County District Court in late-October, 2021, and assumed a position on the federal bench as an immigration judge in Memphis, Tenn., court in November 2021.
Due to the inclement weather that came into the area Wednesday, the trial was moved to the June jury docket, records indicate.
Perry returns to court at 9 a.m. May 13 for4 the felony disposition docket, records indicate.