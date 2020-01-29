February is recognized as Healthy Heart Month and so, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Theta Upsilon Omega Chapter of Lawton is reaching out to the citizens of Lawton.
On Feb. 7, the ladies are asking for everyone to wear red. This is to let people know that everyone is raising awareness and helping others be aware of the importance of heart wellness and heart illness.
Help this cause by sending pictures of people wearing red on this day.
Send photos to: Arlie Hampton at 580-919-5337 or Andrea Farmer at 580-512-9862.