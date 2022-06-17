A recently completed audit for the town of Carnegie found evidence of financial mismanagement and poorly-kept financial records for town funds.
The Lawton-based accounting firm Furrh and Associates conducted the audit, which is the first full audit of Carnegie government in several years.
A town meeting was held to discuss the findings of the audit on Tuesday.
The audit found 15 material weaknesses, an accounting term indicating combinations of deficiencies that make it difficult to track how money is being spent by the entity being audited.
Kimberly Furrh, the public accountant in charge of auditing the town, gave the town a qualified opinion overall, saying she could not determine with confidence the whole state of the town’s finances.
“An adverse opinion would mean the problems were such that I could not accurately determine the amount of money the town has,” Furrh said. “In this case, I gave them a qualified opinion, meaning I can’t have confidence in a certain part of the town’s finances.”
One weakness that particularly troubled Furrh was the way finances were reconciled, or accounts were balanced, in Carnegie.
Several Carnegie fund accounts, including the general fund, library fund, and streets and alleys fund, had money held at two separate banks, but were only reconciled on one report, according to the audit report.
Balancing finances from two banks on the same report makes determining the actual funds in either bank difficult to determine.
Transferring money between these two accounts, while only documenting transfers on a single report, can be used as a method to hide a type of fraud known as “kiting,” according to Furrh.
Kiting, in this instance, would mean that funds that may not exist at the time of transfer are taken from one account, and deposited into another. The deposits can be moved from account to account and, without proper documentation of which account has which money, it can be difficult for a bank to determine which deposit was the original and which was the transfer, meaning they may not see that some of the money deposited never existed.
Another troubling weakness was the lack of FDIC insurance for one of the town’s bank accounts.
While most of the town’s accounts held at other banks received insurance, for one, held at the Bank of Commerce, the bank did not provide a collateral agreement, allowing the money to be protected should the bank fold, or the money go missing from the bank for any reason.
“Without the insurance, the town was at risk of losing the $229,000 in the account, should the bank fold,” Furrh said.
Furrh added that, since the town already had insured accounts in other banks, she did not know why the money was not simply transferred to another, existing account.
Other irregularities involved payments for utilities. In several instances, payments, fees, and late fees were not properly documented, or left unpaid. In one particular instance, a commercial client did not pay for water for six years.
The town clerk, Debbie Clinton, and others in charge of town finances, have promised to make changes to fix weaknesses in the financial documentation for Carnegie. Furrh noted that one of the weaknesses, the reconciling of multiple accounts on one record, had been noted as a weakness in the previous four audits for the town, and had not been reconciled.
“For every town, the answer is the same,” Furrh said. “They have promised to fix these problems, but as of yesterday, they had not.”