Throughout this hard time, we are trying to make the world a better place for the better. As we go through these tough times, this will show that we need to care for and be helpful for our country. Doctors, nurses, and more others are saving our lives so our world can be healthy and clean once again. Lots of our family and friends are going through a lot, but soon we will have more memories of one another. Since we are affected through the COVID-19, this might teach us a lesson of how we can make a difference and showing that we care for the world.
How the COVID-19 affected my plans for the school year was being able to see my friends before we go into the world. As my last year of high school, the COVID-19 has affected having a little more memories towards the end of the year. Every special moment you have in high school, always should be a road of high school memories. This has affected us for having the last year of seniors to enjoy high school while it lasts to see friends and others. It also has affected me because I was hoping to have this last year of saying goodbye to my other friends and more. Throughout my 4 years, I have made wonderful friends and so many memories that I will always remember and cherish what I got through my high school year.
We all come together and help others that need it the most around the world. As people are coping with the restrictions, it will take time to heal for everyone and deserve the best help we can get. The COVID-19 is a very serious issue and to be able to be free from it, is if we respect the rules that we should follow. Even though we are having hard times, we should make the best of it and let the world get better. Doctors and so many are helping out for the better, I think that we should be apart of it and do something great. The next big step for us is to survive this situation and keep strong and believe that everything will be okay for everyone.
In conclusion, it’s been hard for everyone for the past few months and difficult for everyone about this situation. Just know, you have people in your lives that care for you and are proud of who you are to be. We all have responsibilities of showing our true selves and caring for the people that you love and care for around you. Even though COVID-19 has affected us, you will always know you have made a great difference and got to have fun while it lasts. The greatest achievements always come with a great appearance of yourself as a young and wonderful student.