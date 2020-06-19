Name: Wayne McKinney
Party: Republican
Residence: Duncan
Occupation: Stephens County Sheriff
Wayne McKinney and his wife, Julie, have raised two sons, who are now married with children of their own. The McKinneys are a Christian family and members of Assumption Catholic Church. They have two married sons and six grandchildren. Son Matt is a firefighter. Son Jon is a web and multimedia strategist at Princeton University. Wayne and Julie live on their cattle ranch in Central High.
Wayne McKinney has served 12 years as Stephens County Sheriff, with almost 30 years of law enforcement including deputy sheriff, police officer, detective, state trooper, and investigator for the Federal Aviation Administration.
“As sheriff, I believe it is critically important to be prepared for any future challenges that must be tackled, said McKinney. “I have demonstrated in my three terms as your Sheriff the ability to improve upon the good, address the problem areas, and implement change where appropriate and needed.”
For more information about Wayne McKinney visit http://sheriffwaynemckinney.com.