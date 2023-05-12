Bill Pickett, Shannon Miller and Sequoyah are just a few of the famous Oklahomans who showed up at Douglass Learning Center on Thursday.

No, they weren’t there personally, but their likenesses were portrayed by students Michelangelo Hinton, Jeicob Mendez and Presley Oakes. The three students were a few of those who made presentations as historical wax figures as part of an assignment from their teacher.

Recommended for you