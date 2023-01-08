Federal funding is helping the Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District launch a renovation project for the 50-year-old water system, starting with the search for an electrical engineer to guide the process.
The Oklahoma Legislature voted in Fall 2022 to allocate the district $18.4 million from the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, one of several water projects that will benefit entities and water users in Southwest Oklahoma. The conservancy district board is preparing to launch the upgrades process by identifying an electrical engineer to help with the projects, said Conservancy District Manager Dave Taylor.
Taylor said the project has changed in scope since it was proposed last year as the State Legislature was accepting applications for ARPA-funded projects. Officials have said the Waurika Lake system won support early on because it benefits six municipalities, explaining the lake is the primary or major supplemental water source for those entities and some rural water districts. He credits cooperative efforts by some entities with the success, including the City of Lawton and the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
"Without them stepping up and saying this stuff has regional impact, Waurika would not have gotten that (money)," he said. "We're very pleased to have the money."
Taylor said the projects now envisioned for the ARPA funding still include replacing eight pumps and motors (or half of the 16 pumps located at stations at the lake, and on pipelines halfway to Lawton and halfway to Duncan). But it also will include replacing incoming power poles and power switches, and refurbishing or replacing substations and transformers. The project is heavy on electrical upgrades, which is why the district's board voted late last year to authorize the conservancy district staff to launch the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) search, a selection process to identify the electrical engineer/firm that will help with designs.
District members voted to draw up two RFQs: one for the pumps and the second for the other projects.
Electricity and electrical components are an essential part of a system that must pump water from the lake located primarily in Jefferson County to points north, including Lawton. Those parts are just as important as the underground pipes that hold the water that is pumped to points such as Lawton's Southeast Water Treatment Plant. That plant is linked to the 45-mile Waurika pipeline that runs from Waurika Lake to Lake Ellsworth, meaning the plant can "gravity flow" water from Ellsworth or pump water from Waurika.
As far as pumps, Taylor said the decision will be to put in "soft" start or variable speed drives, "depending on the best match for our application." He said that is necessary for a pumping system that will range from zero (no action at all) to 100 percent.
"You can't start a pump up and run it (at 100 percent). Sometimes you have to run it at half speed. That's why we're hiring an electrical engineer," Taylor said.
Upgrades will include work to refurbish the controls and security measures of the district's infrastructure, which may mean installing new systems. He said the district already is moving that direction, explaining that every time something breaks on the aging system, it is replaced with more modern controls. Upgrades already were identified for power poles, transformers and switches, as well as the pumps, motors and pump drives.
"These were part of our overall capital plan. We're just accelerating it," Taylor said, explaining that plan keys into what operators already know: components rust, rot or erode, or parts become obsolete. "That's (obsolescence) is a huge driver here, especially on the electrical side."
Taylor can't yet identify a timeline for the work, beyond noting APRA guidelines specify the funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026. He doesn't intend to wait that long.
"We'll begin as soon as we can," he said, adding he hopes for a start by Spring.
Taylor said the project is crucial because it repairs a water system that serves about 250,000 people in Southwest Oklahoma. While the lake was built to be a supplemental water system, some consider it a primary water source and it was heavily used during the historic drought that ended in 2015. While Lawton still considers the lake a backup, City Manager Michael Cleghorn has said the city uses the Waurika pipeline and its pumps in some configuration "100 percent of the time."
"This a regional water supply, built before regional water supplies were cool," Taylor said.