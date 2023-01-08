Federal funding is helping the Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District launch a renovation project for the 50-year-old water system, starting with the search for an electrical engineer to guide the process.

The Oklahoma Legislature voted in Fall 2022 to allocate the district $18.4 million from the state's share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, one of several water projects that will benefit entities and water users in Southwest Oklahoma. The conservancy district board is preparing to launch the upgrades process by identifying an electrical engineer to help with the projects, said Conservancy District Manager Dave Taylor.

Recommended for you