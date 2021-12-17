ELGIN — Paige Stover knew something wicked was on its way Wednesday afternoon.
“I noticed yesterday what looked like a dust devil,” she said. “I looked again just a few minutes later and it was a blazing fire. I could already hear sirens. … We are very lucky we didn’t lose our home.”
The north side of Quinn and Paige Stover’s property about a half mile north of Northeast 75th Street and Northeast Watts Road near Fletcher was hit the hardest by the fast-moving grass fire. The couple lost a mobile home that had been used for storage, an old car, old boat and a well house. However, couple’s home, barn, well house and other outbuildings were saved.
Fire crews spent four hours at the property, as well as returning for flare-ups, Stover said. Her husband was up most of the night doing his part to watch for hot spots.
Thursday was for recovery and reflection.
“Today has been spent trying to get stuff moved back where it belongs,” she said. “The impact is we are lucky nothing more was lost.”
Before it was over, 135 acres and two structures were lost with the blaze that began on Northeast 75th Street, just south of Watts Road.
The fire began shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday and quickly spread north on steady mid-20 mph winds frequently gusting near 40 mph. After jumping Watts Road, the fire quickly caught, fueled by waist-high blond grasslands. Its path left a flat, black and smoldering landscape in its wake.
The wind was a key component to the fire’s ignition, said Amy Hawkins, Comanche County information officer.
“The cause of the fire was determined to be arcing from severed power lines from broken tree branches during high winds,” she said. Evacuations were ordered for the area.
The command center finally called the fight around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. Crews remained and battled flare-ups as the winds shifted to the north. By morning the fire would be 100 percent contained, Hawkins said.
Rotating Elgin volunteer firefighters maintained and monitored the scene throughout the day.
Hawkins said recent “red flag” fire dangers have caused for an extra level of readiness in firefighting.
“Due to extreme fire conditions this week, Comanche County Emergency Management has had a task force on standby for any outside fires,” she said.
This helped with having a quick and, more importantly, strong response as the fire quickly grew, according to Hawkins.
There were 10 fire departments and seven support agencies involved, including volunteer departments from Elgin, Sterling, Fletcher, Cove Acres, Wichita Mountains Estates, Porter Hill and Edgewater Park; as well as fire crews from Fort Sill and Lawton.
